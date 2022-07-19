Khloe Kardashian Posts Vacation Photo Following News of Baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson have each other's back!

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo of her and her 4-year-old daughter soaking up some rays and crystal-clear blue water. True's sporting a huge grin while her 38-year-old mother carries her on her back. The sideshow's got the mom-daughter duo in various poses, but all of them showing True on Khloe's back.

"Me and my best girl making the best memories," Khloe captioned the post. "I will forever have your back my angel girl 🤍."

The vacation photo was presumably taken when Khloe recently celebrated her 38th birthday during her #KampKoko trip that also included Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream.

The photo posting, of course, comes just days after it was revealed that Khloe and Tristan Thompson are expecting baby No. 2, via surrogate. According to multiple reports, Khloe and the NBA player are welcoming a baby boy. Neither Khloe nor Tristan have addressed reports about the sex of their second child.

As fans now know, and as Khloe's rep has since confirmed to ET, the pair's surrogate was pregnant before news of Tristan's latest cheating scandal broke. Since then, a source told ET, Khloe and Tristan "have not spoken... outside of co-parenting matters."

Khloe's latest social media post also comes just one day after video surfaced showing Tristan holding hands with a mystery girl while partying it up in Greece.

In the video, the pair are seen walking together down a street in Mykonos around 5 a.m. after Thompson was seen partying the night away at a club dubbed Bonbonniere.