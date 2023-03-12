Khloé Kardashian Recalls Being 'Obsessive' About Her Weight Following Divorce From Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian's revenge body was the product of some serious struggles in her personal life. The 38-year-old reality star opened up to InStyle about her obsession with her weight in the aftermath of her split from Lamar Odom.

"The reason why I turned to the gym was actually through my divorce," she shared of her 2013 split from Lamar. "I didn't really know what to do."

The former couple met in 2009 and got married one month later. Khloé filed for divorce in 2013 amid Odom's struggle with addiction and infidelity. They finalized their divorce in 2016.

Khloé added that the progress she made at the gym after her split made her feel "so accomplished."

"I'm sort of a control freak, but in life we can't control everything. But the gym, what I put in it, I know I'm going to get out of it," she explained. "And being a control freak — I'm proud of it — I love that I have that control."

Khloé also shared that during her focus on fitness after her split from Lamar, she became "obsessive" about her weight.

"When I first started [working out], I cared so much," she admitted. "Maybe [it's] just being younger. I think you care about the scale. The scale Fs with you. I don't even look at a scale anymore. I think it's really unhealthy. I haven't in years. They're just numbers."

Khloé said that after trying out extreme fitness plans, she found gradual progress to be the most effective for her.

"I did start like, 'I'm going to start working out two days a week, and I'm not going to change my diet.' But because [I'm] working out, it made me want to make smarter choices, drink more water, and eat a little better, so it becomes a natural progression," she shared. "Then I would say, 'Now it's three days a week,' and I would slowly do those add-ons, and it became not so aggressive. And I would reward myself."

She noted that she and older sister, Kim Kardashian, are "very competitive" with one another at the gym.

Khloé still finds "the release" of working out to be the biggest benefit to her mentally and physically.

"If I'm having a really bad day, I go to the gym. I might not want to go to the gym, but I go and right when I'm done, I feel so much lighter," she said. "I've never regretted going to a workout. I've always regretted missing them or pushing the snooze button."

Following her split from Lamar, Khloé moved on, eventually meeting and having two children with now-ex Tristan Thompson. She and Tristan split in December 2021 amid his paternity scandal in which he fathered a child with another woman while engaged to Khloé. According to Khloé, he also encouraged her at this time to do an embryo transfer to have another child with him via surrogate. The two are no longer romantically involved, but are co-parenting their children and have attended several group events together, including Malika and Khadijah Haqq's recent 40th birthday party.