Khloe Kardashian Responds to Pregnancy Rumors as She Reveals Her Halloween Costume With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is proud to stand beside her man, Tristan Thompson, but she's not looking to expand their family just yet! The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share some epic pics and videos of herself with her NBA star beau and their daughter, True.

The family went all-out in matching costumes with Khloe as Cleopatra, Tristan as Mark Antony, and their 2-year-old cutie as "Royal Highness True."

Shortly after Khloe shared the pics, she also responded to a fan on Twitter who wrote, "Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant."

Khloe replied, "Well my abs say otherwise babe."

For Halloween, the family's gold ensembles featured Khloe in a metallic Laurel DeWitt bra top and matching cape with a fitted skirt that included a thigh-high slit. Her toned abs were on full display. The Good American designer also sported a bedazzled crown and snake headpiece and black wig. Tristan went full gladiator in a Graham Cruz chest plate and red cape with gold sandals. He accessorized with a gold olive leaf crown and helmet. True looked precious in her gold dress with wing-shaped sleeves.

Tristan also shared some of the pics on his own account, writing, "👑❤️Halloween 2020❤️👑 Mommy and Tutu make me look good in these pics 😁"

The pair officially got back together this past summer amid quarantine. They previously split following two cheating scandals involving Tristan. They appeared to be very much together during the recent special Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode involving Kim Kardashian West's surprise birthday party.

Back in May, Khloe shut down other pregnancy rumors on Twitter, writing, "I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."