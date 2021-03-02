Khloe Kardashian Tells Sister Kim to 'Calm Down' Over Her Judgmental Post

In January, Kim declared that the boot camp would include a plant-based diet and two workouts a day for 30 days.

Then on Tuesday, the mother of four posted a meme of herself looking very skeptical while eating, writing, "Me judging people who aren't plant based!!! JK I don't judge JK I do."

Khloe reposted the Instagram Story writing, "Listen cutie pie, you've been plant-based for a few months. Calm down, we are trying to catch up."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story

Kim told a fan back in February 2020 that she no longer eats meat and was living on a "mostly plant-based" diet.

It's clear Khloe and Kim are teasing one another. Recently, they've been leaving lots of supportive comments on one another's posts. When Khloe shared a recent vacation snap of herself in a black bikini, showing off her stretch marks or "stripes," Kim commented, "It’s the waist for me... 👏🏼"

And when Kim posted a photo of herself in a brown bikini, perched on a balcony railing, Khloe commented, "I wish I was that balcony."