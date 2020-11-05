Khloe Kardashian TP'd Kourtney's House Amid Toilet Paper Shortage and People Aren't Happy

Khloe Kardashian is facing some backlash for her latest quarantine prank.

The reality star is being called out by some users on social media for TP'ing sister Kourtney Kardashian's lawn in Calabasas, California. Many argued that the move was "selfish" and "wasteful," seeing as there is a shortage of toilet paper right now due to people panic-buying it during the coronavirus pandemic.

"So I haven't had this much excitement in months," Kourtney said in a video shared to her Instagram stories over the weekend. "This is what I come out to. This is what [my son] Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover. This is actually genius."

The video angered many, who took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

"Stores are limiting 1 pack of toilet paper per customer (when there's any in stock). Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian is TPing her sister’s mansion," one person tweeted, with another arguing, "Anyone else find it completely insensitive and utterly ridiculous that Khloe Kardashian TP'd Kourtneys house... during a pandemic..... while theres a toilet paper shortage?"

Khloe and Kourtney have yet to respond, along with their mom, Kris Jenner, who reposted the video to her own stories. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenner clan has faced backlash amid quarantine.

Many called out Kylie and Kendall Jenner last month for breaking the safe social distancing rule. Kylie was photographed visiting her best friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, while Kendall was spotted on a road trip with NBA star Devin Booker.

