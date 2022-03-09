Kids' Choice Awards Nominees: See Who's Up for Favorite Actor, Actress and Movie

It’s slime time! The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are set to make their return on April 9. Miranda Cosgrove of iCarly fame and NFL star Rob Gronkowski will host the event that promises a lot of stars and slimes. The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr.

The KCAs will take place live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and will celebrate fan-favorite stars from television, movies, sports, music and more. For the first time ever, the night will feature 1,000 epic slimings and pranks that will hit some of the biggest names in Hollywood. This year, celebrity correspondents, international landmarks and schools across the United States are all in the running to get hit with slime.

Fans can keep a tally of the slime with an on-screen tracker. In addition, the iconic Nickelodeon blimp will float across the metaverse with celebrity avatars and live voting, where fans can stay in control.

Kids' Choice Awards

"The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast,” Cosgrove said in a statement.

Ahead the big night, ET has a look at the nominees for some of the biggest categories, including Favorite Movie, Favorite Movie Actress, Favorite Movie Actor and Favorite Animated Movie.

See which one of your favorite stars and films made the cut:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)

Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Disney and Pixar’s Luca

Disney’s Encanto

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Starting today, fans can cast their votes for their faves on the official Kids' Choice Awards website and the Screens Up app. International fans can place their votes on the web using KCA.NICKELODEON.TV.

More KCA nominees, performers and presenters will be announced soon.

The 2022 Kids' Choice Awards air April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.