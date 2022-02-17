Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Snap Selfies Together in Matching Pajamas

Kim Kardashian and North West are twinning! The mother-daughter duo looked as cute as can be in snuggled up pics that Kim posted to Instagram on Thursday.

In the sweet shots, both Kim, 41, and North, 8, sport pink pajamas with hearts. The pair is cuddling in a bed in the photos, with the proud mom hugging North in one pic, and making silly faces with her oldest child in the others.

Kim captioned the post with a heart emoji. Khloe Kardashian was a fan of the adorable photos, calling her sister and niece "cuties."

The post comes amid continuing drama between Kim and her estranged husband, Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares North, as well as three other children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Earlier this month, Kanye spoke out against Kim and North teaming up for TikTok videos, claiming that North was using the social media platform against his will.

Kim fired back on her Instagram Story, writing, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

"I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her happiness," Kim added.

Kim further criticized Kanye by noting, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

"From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children," she wrote, "and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Kanye responded by leveling several allegations against Kim, including that she did not provide the address of their daughter's birthday party to him, "put security" on him inside when he was playing with his son, and had him take "take a drug test after Chicago’s party." Kanye also posted part of TikTok's guardian guide to Instagram, along with several sad faces. He eventually deleted both posts.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Last month, a source told ET that the reality star was "overwhelmed and upset by Kanye's recent interviews and antics."

"Kim's main priority has always been their children," the source said. "Her goal has always been to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, where both of them are involved."