Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters Khloé and Kourtney Candidly Discuss Their Romantic Relationships

Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are opening up like never before about their romantic relationships in an upcoming ABC primetime special ahead of their new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

The reality TV stars sat down with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts for an in-depth interview in which the sisters talk about their respective relationships, careers and more. In a preview clip of the interview, Kim says, "It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say, 'I want certain things to be private.'"

When the clip cuts to Roberts asking Kim, "Do you feel that as much as you've accomplished, you're still fighting for respect?," Kim responds, "Absolutely." The preview clip then segues to a subject that, at times, can be touchy -- relationships.

Khloé is asked about her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson. She's previously revealed that Tristan fathering a child with another woman while they were still together is something that will, in fact, be addressed on the show.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” Khloé said in an interview with Variety. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

The 30-year-old NBA player is the father of Khloé's 3-year-old daughter, True, and in the years that they were together, he was caught in several cheating scandals. Most recently, a paternity test proved Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. He later admitted to being the father and publicly apologized to Khloé.

Meanwhile, Kourtney is asked about her whirlwind romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, while Kim is asked how her family has supported her amid her public and tumultuous divorce from her ex, Kanye "Ye" West.

Kris Jenner, the architect behind the Kardashian's multibillion-dollar business, is not spared from the relationship talk either, after Roberts asks her about Kim's new man in her life, Pete Davidson. In her chat with the SKIMS founder, Roberts also brings up Pete and asks her if fans will see a lot of him on the new show, which premieres April 14 on Hulu.

Earlier this month, Kim addressed that question head-on in an interview with Variety.

"I have not filmed with him," Kim says of the Saturday Night Live star. But she's not saying never. "I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does," Kim adds. "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season."

The ABC News primetime special is slated to air April 6 at 8 p.m. ET.