Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Son Psalm Turns 3: See the Sweet Tributes From His Mom and More

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's son, Psalm, is officially done with the terrible twos! The youngest of Kim and Kanye's kids turned three on Monday, and received some adorable messages from his mom and other members of his famous family.

"Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!!" Kim captioned a series of photos from Psalm's Hulk-themed birthday party. "My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!"

The birthday boy's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also paid tribute to her grandson. "Happy Birthday to our sweet yummy Psalm who has the smile that lights up our hearts!!! Psalm, you are such a special part of our family and the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew!!!!" the momager captioned a bunch of pics of her and Psalm on Instagram. "Such a bright light every single day!! I wish you the most magical birthday and feel so so blessed that God chose me to be your Grandma!!!! I love you Psalmy 💙💚💙Lovey xo."

And on her Instagram Story, Psalm's aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, shared a few photos of her holding the now-toddler when he was just a baby.

Instagram

Instagram

Psalm's dad, Kanye, did not post anything on social media in honor of his youngest son's birthday, but that might be because he's keeping a low profile.

A source told ET that the 44-year-old rapper "has been laying low and focusing on healing" amid his divorce from Kim.

"[Kanye] is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim," the source said of the father of four. "He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness. He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he's working on himself."

