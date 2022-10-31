Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Getup

Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume.

The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."

Ross looked stunning in a cherry red gown with a matching off-the-shoulder jacket and jewels.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Kim, who is known for her Halloween looks, didn't hold back dressing as the X-Men character in an all-blue body suit, heels, and matching face makeup. She wore slicked back red hair to complete the look.

The anti-hero role has been portrayed by both Kardashian pal Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn in the X-Men films.

Kim also posed with friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, captioning their looks, "Magik, Mystique, Selene."

She also shared a selfie with Diddy, who went all out channeling Heath Ledger's The Joker from The Dark Knight.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

"Never broke character," Kim captioned the selfie, not clarifying whether the two stars posed together at Ross' birthday dinner or a different event.

