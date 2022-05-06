Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm's 3rd Birthday With Epic Hulk-Themed Party

Kim Kardashian threw her son, Psalm, a third birthday party and it was incredible on so many levels, but primarily because it was Hulk-themed!

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram and posted several photos on her Story showing how they decorated the house for the occasion. There were lots and lots of green balloons and Hulk-themed candy. The kiddos also got the chance to make green slime, pound a green "3" piñata and chowed down on some sweet churros and Hulk-themed cake.

Kardashian also posted a video showing Psalm enjoying what appeared to be one of his many cool gifts -- a battery-powered Hulk-themed quad.

"I can’t wait to show everyone more of Psalm’s birthday pics!" Kardashian wrote in one of her Stories. "I’m so grateful for everyone that made it come to life."

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

It's unclear who attended the shindig or why it was held four days before he actually turns 3 on Monday, but it sure seemed like everyone had a blast!