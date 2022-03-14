Kim Kardashian Comments on Kanye West's Instagram Post About Daughter North: 'Please Stop With This Narrative'

Kim Kardashian has entered the chat! On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum replied to ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s latest Instagram post.

The 44-year-old rapper posted a photo of what he said was their 8-year-old daughter, North’s, backpack, which has a pin of him, Kim and an alien. “This was on my daughter's backpack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week,” he wrote. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Kim, 41, took to the comments to ask her ex to change his tune. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” the comment from her verified Instagram account read. Kanye did not respond.

Kim's remark comes a day after her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, allegedly came to her defense against her ex. On Sunday, Kanye posted a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, commenting on the mother of four's parenting abilities when it comes to North and their other three children, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.

Instagram/@kanyewest

The Saturday Night Live star's friend, Dave Sirus, posted an alleged text exchange between Pete and Kanye that appears to show the comedian defending Kim. "Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this," read the alleged texts from Pete, which were later taken down by his friend.

"Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom," the supposed message continued. "I’ve decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up."

"Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?" read the message allegedly from Kanye.

Pete then allegedly replied with a shirtless pic of himself in bed, sticking his tongue out and throwing up a peace sign. "In bed with your wife," read the text response, according to the since-deleted post.

Instagram/@davesirus

Fans will soon get a closer look at Pete and Kim’s budding romance, as well as her contentious relationship with Kanye, in Hulu's TheKardashians series, premiering April 14.