Kim Kardashian 'Doesn't Want Anything to Do' With Kanye West Apart From Co-Parenting, Source Says

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on from her marriage to Kanye "Ye" West. The 41-year-old reality star filed for divorce from the father of her four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, in February 2021 but the process is still ongoing.

After Kim noted in recent court documents that she does "very much desire to be divorced," a source tells ET that the SKIMS founder is ready to move on with her life.

"Kim has been continuing to focus on herself, her children, family, and her work. The back and forth with Kanye has been incredibly draining and upsetting for her," the source says. "She has been trying to move on with her life and take care of herself, and Kanye's actions have made it difficult to do so."

In terms of any relationship Kim might want with her ex moving forward, the source adds that she's only interested in Kanye's role as a father.

"Kim only wants a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye and other than that, she doesn't want anything to do with him right now," the source says.

Kim has been leaning on her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, during this time.

"Pete has been supportive of Kim and they are staying positive about their relationship and enjoying how things are going," the source adds. "Pete doesn't want to be involved in the drama so he deleted his Instagram account."

Kim has been eager to finalize her divorce from Kanye, noting in recent court docs that she has wanted to keep the details of their divorce proceedings as private as possible, "but [Kanye] has not done so."

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children," Kim stated.

In December, Kim filed legal docs to be declared single, and restore her maiden name. She is currently awaiting a judge's approval, and is expected to have an answer at a scheduled hearing next month.

Earlier this month, though, Kanye filed legal documents in court objecting to Kim's request that she be legally declared single. The rapper stated that he first wants his assets protected via a set of conditions his estranged wife has allegedly already rejected.