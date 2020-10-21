Kim Kardashian Enjoys Family Time in Her 'Happy Place' Ahead of 40th Birthday: Pic

Kim Kardashian is in her "happy place." Ahead of her celebrating a major birthday milestone, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is spending time with her family.

The media mogul, who turns 40 on Oct. 21, posted a photo of herself with sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Penelope and Mason Disick are also featured in the shot, as well as mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. They are all standing on a log fence in the green and lush outdoors.

"Happy Place No Filter 😃," the almost birthday girl captioned her snap on Tuesday. In the pic, almost every family member is rocking a cowboy hat.

It's been quite a year for Kim and husband Kanye West. A source told ET earlier this month, that the couple are putting in the effort to make their marriage work. After publicly hitting a rough patch in July, as Kanye made headlines for his presidential run, the two are now "in a great place," ET source said.

"The couple has been spending a lot of quality time together with their kids and family," the source shared. "They've been trying to spend time in places that are slower or more calm like Colorado so they can enjoy their time without worrying about paparazzi or fans interrupting."

Meanwhile, as Kim prepares to celebrate her 40th birthday, she got a super special birthday gift from her friend, Simon Huck this week. Her good pal gifted the birthday girl her own version of monopoly, dubbed Kimopoly. See the cool and very detailed board game in the video above.