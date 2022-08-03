Kim Kardashian Gets Full Body Scan, Shares Lowered Body Fat Percentage

Keeping close tabs on her health! Kim Kardashian is sharing the results of her full body scan, and it seems she's fairly excited about what she learned.

The reality star and mother of four took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to share some photos and videos of her experience with a mobile body composition scan service, which brings a scanning machine in a van to your home.

"Look who pulled up," Kardashian, 41, captioned a pic of the van. "They measure your bone density and body fat percentage & all the good stuff to make sure you are fit and healthy."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After getting scanned, Kardashian excitedly shared some of the results that the technicians determined, including her impressive bone density and her lower body fat percentage.

"My bones are stronger than 93-97% of people!" Kim wrote, alongside a video showing the computer read-out which explained which percentile she's in with regards to that specific body metric.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She also posted a clip of her body fat read-out, and exclaimed, "A year ago my body fat percentage was 25 percent, and now it is 18.8 percent."

"So that would be considered athlete category," the technician can be heard saying, a fact that Kardashian celebrated with glee.

One reason Kardashian's total body fat percentage decreased quite as much as it did might have something to do with the weight she lost -- quite quickly -- to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at this year's Met Gala.

For more on the fashion mogul and TV star's health journey, see the video below.