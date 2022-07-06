Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and More Celebs Walk in Balenciaga Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian has hit the catwalk.

The 41-year-old reality star, who has starred in Balenciaga's campaigns, took her representation of the brand one step further on Wednesday when she walked in the label's couture fashion show in Paris, France. The mom of four modeled a black, curve-hugging gown with her newly blonde hair pulled back into a bun. Her daughter, North West, and mom, Kris Jenner, were also present and watched from their seats.

Kardashian was far from the only famous face in the runway lineup. In addition to the makeup mogul, runway icon Naomi Campbell, singer Dua Lipa, supermodel Bella Hadid, Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman all strutted Balenciaga designs in the show, which was held in a series of rooms as opposed to on one long runway.

Balenciaga/YouTube

There were just as many notable guests who took in the new collection, among them Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Tracee Ellis Ross and Salma Hayek's daughter, Valentina Pinault, who was seated next to her father, French executive François Henri-Pinault.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Kidman's famous other half, husband Keith Urban, was photographed kissing the actress outside the show.

"The most incredible @balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris today!!" Kris captioned a video of the show on Instagram. "So proud of you @kimkardashian, and what a runway for the 51st couture collection, by @Demna! @naomi, @bellahadid @nicolekidman @dualipa #Balenciaga#Paris #ParisFashionWeek #PFW video by @showstudio."

As for Christine, the real estate agent was not shy about highlighting her Balenciaga catwalk on Instagram. In a video after the show, she quipped, "I feel like this is the first day of the rest of my life."