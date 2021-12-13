Kim Kardashian Passes the Baby Bar Exam: 'Don't Ever Give Up When You're Holding On By a Thread'

Kim Kardashian is one step closer to her law aspirations. On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared that she finally completed the first step towards her law journey.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM,” she captioned a photo that features her donning a chic blue dress. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the third try with a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉).”

The SKIMS founder has been working to become a lawyer since 2018. Instead of going to traditional law school, the 41-year-old is taking California’s alternate route. “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take two bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” she explained. “ I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kardashian went on to thank the people who inspired her and worked with her to study for the test, including CNN anchor and friend Van Jones, human rights attorney Jessica Jackson, attorney Erin Haney and the team at the Bar Bri Law School for “putting in the hours and teaching me everything I needed to know.”

She added, “10 hour days, daily four hour zooms, our in person practice tests week after week. We did it!”



In a more sentimental moment, the mother of four thanked her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was a well-known lawyer in California before his death in 2003. “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she shared. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

Before wrapping up her post, Kardashian had one final encouraging message to her over 200 million followers. “Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!" she wrote. "Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side.”

Kris Jenner chimed in to celebrate her daughter on her latest accomplishment. "Congratulations to my beautiful Kimberly for passing the Baby Bar!!!!! What a testimony for never giving up, following your dreams and being persistent and totally focused," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I am beyond proud of you… your dad would be so proud of you!! I can’t wait to see what you do next!! What an inspiration you are to so many. What an incredible blessing, and I’m so grateful to be on this amazing journey of life with you 🙏❤️👑🥰😍🥳 @kimkardashian #proudmama #love #family

The reality TV star has been candid about her journey to work in criminal justice reform. Kardashian officially registered with the California State Bar to study law in 2018. As someone studying for the four-year law degree program, the mogul had to pass the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, also known as the “baby bar exam” before continuing her education.

In a new interview with i-D magazine, co-curated by Tiffany & Co., Kardashian gave an update about the next steps in her law journey. "Law school is a long process and it’s a lot of work, and I’m two years into it and I hope that after school is done, I can just focus on… It’s not really going to change the work that I do, but maybe I’ll have free time to help more people," she said. "I really just love that I can use my voice and advocate for people that can’t help themselves, and that sometimes don’t know where to turn and are just helpless and hopeless. I hope that I can really help where I can and make a difference."

Kardashian added that although a career in law hasn't always been something that she wanted to do, she's sure that this is the right career move. "I definitely came to it later," she added. "I always loved and respected the work that my dad did. But it was a few years before I got involved, and I came across this case that really moved me to get more involved. When you’re in Hollywood there’s always a publicist trying to get you involved in some organization because they think it’ll be good for your career, but I really had to discover this all for myself, I had to have these life experiences first, before I got involved. Life kind of changed for me and I found it when I was supposed to find it."