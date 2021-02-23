Kim Kardashian Posts Clip of ‘Drivers License’ Lyrics Amid High-Profile Divorce From Kanye West

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Monday, and shared a video shot out a car window while driving past arid mountains and windmills on a freeway.

In the background, Rodrigo's beautifully somber song about her own heartbreak can be heard, including what seem to be some particularly telling lyrics.

"And all my friends are tired/ Of hearing how much I miss you, but/ I kinda feel sorry for them /'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do," Rodrigo sings in the clip. "Today I drove through the suburbs/ And pictured I was driving home to you/ And I know we weren't perfect/ But I've never felt this way for no one, oh/ And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay, now that I'm gone."

The song played out over three posts to her story, and Kardashian added a series of white, green and black heart emojis, bookended by knife emojis, to the final post.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A source told ET on Monday that the reality star feels like "there is a weight lifted off her shoulders" after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West last Friday. The split has been in the works for "a while now," the source says, adding that Kim spent time with her family in Palm Springs, California, after filing.

"Kim feels like she can put that part behind her and start to move forward in healing," the source says. "She knows she will be OK. It's just going to take some time to get used to her new normal."

As ET previously reported, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on Feb. 19, after six years of marriage. She is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the four children they share -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. A source told ET at the time that the rapper is fine with the joint custody agreement, and that the two are committed to co-parenting together.

"Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," the source said. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

An additional source told ET that the divorce has been an "overwhelming process" for Kim, but it's something "she knew had to happen."

"It is sad, of course, but the marriage just wasn't working for either of them anymore," added the source. Hear more in the video below.