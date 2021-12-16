Kim Kardashian Praises Taylor Swift's Music, Alludes to Pete Davidson in New Interview

Kim Kardashian is an open book, no matter the subject matter! The 41-year-old reality star and makeup mogul was interviewed on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, and opened up about her influence, her fight for social justice, her ex Kanye West and much, much more.

In a lightning round at the end of the episode, Kim answered some burning questions, which included, "What's your favorite Taylor Swift album?

"I really like a lot of her songs. They're all super cute and catchy," she said of the GRAMMY winner. "I'd have to look in my phone to get a name."

Kim famously had drama with Taylor back in 2016, when she shared footage recorded without the singer's knowledge on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The footage featured Kanye talking with Taylor on the phone about including her in his now infamous lyric from the song "Famous." Though Taylor seemed OK with the track at the time of the recorded call, she later slammed the exchange, saying Kanye wasn't clear in that he planned to call her "that b**ch" in the lyrics. The incident led to Taylor taking an extended period out of the spotlight and later seemingly singing about it several times in songs on her Reputation album.

As for her favorite Kanye album, Kim had a clearer answer for that one. "I really like Yeezus, just because it's like when you're there and you're in it, you know what I mean? You see from start to finish. I really love My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, also."

Kim also said that the only person who intimidates her is her and Kanye's 8-year-old daughter, North, and named Sarah Jessica Parker as "the nicest celebrity on the planet."

As for who her favorite Saturday Night Live cast member is, Kim was seemingly amused by the question.

"What a set up! You know who it is," she teased, alluding to Pete Davidson, who she's currently dating. The pair have been seeing each other for more than a month now and have been spotted out together several times. They also recently celebrated Pete's birthday, and Kim surprised the comedian with a visit from Flavor Flav.

"One thing that I could say is Pete Davidson loves himself some Flavor Flav. Everything he does is, 'Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that, Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that,'" Flavor Flav himself told ET earlier this week. "So Kim said, 'OK, well, for your birthday, you are going to have Flavor Flav.' She sent for me and that's how I ended up there."

