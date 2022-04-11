Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Fell for Pete Davidson and What She Enjoys Doing Most With Him (Exclusive)

Though they might seem like an unlikely pair, but Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are very much enjoying their time together. While promoting her family's upcoming Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 41-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about her attraction to the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian and what their lives together are like.

"He's just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing," she shares with ET. "My favorite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It's the best."

The mother of four values the level of comfort their relationship has, noting that not all relationships are like this.

"We just like run errands," she says. "You can be distracted with people, but you can’t be with anyone and do nothing."

As for Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, she's a fan of her daughter's budding romance with Pete. "I love that he's kind and thoughtful," she tells ET. "He’s the most thoughtful person, and I love the chemistry that Kim and him have together. It’s sweet."

Though Pete won't be appearing on camera during the family's new series, Kim has already promised to share the details of her new romance on the show.

"I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it," Kim shared last month in a Variety interview about the new series, noting that the show will feature "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.