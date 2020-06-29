Kim Kardashian Rocks New Red Hair -- See the Look

Kim Kardashian West is ravishing in red in new videos posted on social media over the weekend! The reality star and entrepreneur showed off a bold new look in a series of clips posted on her Instagram Stories.

After first posting some clips showing her applying makeup, she took some selfie footage, posing for the lens from different angles to show off her new ‘do. The bright new locks were pulled into a tight ponytail, with two loose strands framing her face.



“You guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it,” she asked followers.

In another clip, Kim, 39, tested out what she would look like with freckles as well, thanks to a filter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for just as bright attire, wearing a fluorescent orange crop top with most of the buttons undone.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

This isn’t the first time Kim has rocked red hair. She went for a cherry red bob style in February 2019.

She has also previously had honey blonde locks and a pink 'do. And, let's not forget the time she had flowing fluorescent green hair to match her Lamborghini!

