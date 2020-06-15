Kim Kardashian Says Scott Disick's In-Person Birthday Party Was 'Kind of Scary' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Wearing a baby blue look that featured pants and a crop top, Kim looked happy as she posed for pics with her family while holding an ice cream cone. While all appeared well in the pics, Kim revealed in the caption that it wasn't a completely care-free event.

"We celebrated Scott’s bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people( small group)," Kim wrote, referencing the recent quarantine due to the coronavirus. "It was kind of nice but kind of scary too. How is everyone feeling about being out and about?"

One person who made her feelings about the party totally clear was Khloe, who, according to DailyMail, defended the bash in a series of comments on Instagram.

"[It] drives me wild when people act as if they know," Khloe reportedly wrote in the comments section. "We know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA."

"Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know," she reportedly added in another comment. "…Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess."

