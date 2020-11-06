Kim Kardashian Shares Cute New Pic of All 4 Kids -- and They're Growing Up So Fast!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's kids are cute as can be! Kim, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet snap of her four kids, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

In the adorable pic, North has her arms wrapped around Psalm as Chicago sits next to them with a smile on her face. Saint is the star of the show, though, as he sits in front of his siblings while throwing up a peace sign with a toothy grin.

"My whole heart," Kim captioned the photo.

While Kim previously said that getting a pic with all four of her kids was "almost impossible," this isn't the first time the West children have posed together recently.

In an April Vogue spread, Kim and her kids smiled for several photos from their time in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

"We’re in the theater room. That’s the place that has gotten the most use lately," Kim told Vogue. "The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor. My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it’s a problem."

Watch the video below for more on Kim and her kids.