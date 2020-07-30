Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Pic of Son Psalm and Niece True After Visiting Husband Kanye West in Wyoming

The kids in the Kardashian family are as cute as can be! Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet snap of her son, 1-year-old Psalm, and her niece, 2-year-old True.

Psalm looked adorable in the pic, sporting a matching burgundy T-shirt and shorts combo, while Khloe Kardashian's daughter looked lovely in a floral dress.

"These two are besties. True and Psalm," Kim captioned the snap.

Khloe loved the photo, commenting, "Awwwwwww our babies!!!!!!!!!"

True's dad, Tristan Thompson, also reacted to the post with two red heart emojis.

Additionally, Kylie Jenner showed her love with a heart-eyed emoji.

"Kim's time with Kanye was brief but much needed," a source told ET. "Kim wanted to go alone because she felt it was important for the couple to have their time without any outside influences there. Kim is back home in L.A. and is going to continue to stay focused on work, her kids and getting Kanye on the right path."

Another source recently told ET that Kim and Kanye "have grown apart and the couple is considering divorce."

"The two love each other unconditionally but have grown apart over the years and it's come to a point where it might be too far gone to save now," the source said.