Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Photos In Father's Day Tribute to 'The Best Dad' Kanye West

Happy Father's Day to Kanye West. The rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian West, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a loving tribute to her husband, alongside sweet photos of him with their kids.

Kim and Kanye pose with 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm in the first pic, while the second features the West men. Kanye puts a hand on Saint's shoulder in that snap, as Saint supports his baby brother, Psalm, in front of him. Kanye's father, Ray, sits next to them.

"Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!!" Kim captioned her post. "Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!"

Kim's heartfelt Father's Day post for Kanye comes soon after she praised Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, for "trying really hard" following their split. Khloe and Tristan broke up in February 2019, following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, but have since built a positive co-parenting relationship for their daughter, True.

In a recent bonus scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim told Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, about her dinner with the NBA player in New York.

"It was good. He's, like, honestly so nice," the mom of four said.

Scott replied, "He made mistakes, but I feel like he's trying really hard."

"He's really trying really hard," Kim agreed, acknowledging that "it's been a full year of him as a different person."

"To be in that place and feel like everybody in the family that he just had a kid with hates him would be, like, a horrible feeling" Scott said. "No matter what, he's still within the family."

