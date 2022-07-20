Kim Kardashian Supports 'Free Gunna' Movement as Rapper Petitions Jail Release

After his arrest in May, Gunna is trying to secure his release from jail through a last-ditch petition effort. Now, Kim Kardashian is adding her voice to the choir of supporters calling for his release.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, turned himself in to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in May, and was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

For several months, Gunna's attorneys have been asking a Fulton County judge to free Gunna on bond, to no avail. As he awaits charges, the rapper's lawyers have filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus with the neighboring Henry County court -- the location of the actual jail where Gunna is currently incarcerated.

On Wednesday, Kardashian took to Twitter to back the rapper's efforts with a simple but effective message, simply writing ""#FreeGunna" as well as the emojis "Free" and "P," in reference to the artists song "pushin P."

If Gunna's petition fails, Gunna may have to remain behind bars in Georgia until January, when his case is scheduled to go to trial.

Gunna's attorneys Donald F. Samuel, John A. Garland and Kristen W. Novay released a statement following the rapper's arrest.

"Mr. Sergio Kitchens, known as Gunna, is innocent. The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of criminal conspiracy," his attorney's said in their statement. "Mr. Kitchens, an entertainer, and philanthropist, created the first ever local free in-school grocery and clothing store feeding over 400 children weekly, and nationally sponsored giveaways for victims of disasters and food shortages. Mr. Kitchens has been an advocate for his community, and it is our privilege to advocate for him."