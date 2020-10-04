Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian React to Hilarious Parody Video of Their ‘KUWTK’ Fight

The Kardashian sisters don't mind poking fun at themselves! After Kim Kardashian West and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian got into it on the most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there have been plenty of parody videos. The latest from comedian Benito Skinner caught the reality stars' attention.

In an Instagram clip titled "This season of KUWTK," Skinner acts out the sisterly drama from the E! series, including Kim and Kourtney's most recent physical fight. The comedian does spot-on impressions of the sisters, momager Kris Jenner, grandma MJ, Scott Disick, pal Jonathan Cheban, and Kendall Jenner.

In the clip, Kourtney complains about not wanting to do glam, Kim complains about Kourtney, Kourtney asks her son, Mason, to get off Instagram Live, and Jonathan Cheban insists on going Live despite Kris offering to pay him thousands not to.

"Mason, it's just like I told Sofia. You can't get an Instagram until you turn 13!" Skinner, pretending to be Scott, quips of Scott's 21-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The Kardashian crew loved the sketch with Kim commenting, "OMG this is the best!!!!" And Khloe adding, "🤣🤣🤣🤣 I f**king love you."

Kourtney even got in on the fun, joking, "Kendall would it kill you to put on some f**king makeup?! 😭😭😭."

Jonathan added, "Needed that laugh 😂."

This isn't the first time one of the Kardashians has responded to a parody of the tense season of KUWTK. After Mob Wives star Drita D'Avanzo narrated Kim and Kourtney's fight on Instagram, Khloe commented, "I freaking love you!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

For more from this season of KUWTK, watch the clip below: