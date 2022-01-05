Kim Mi-soo, 'Snowdrop' Actress, Dead at 29

Kim Mi-soo, the Korean actress known for her role on the Disney+ series Snowdrop, has died. She was 29.

“Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” Landscape, the actress' agency, said in a statement to Variety. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”

No cause of death has been released at this time.

Fans took to social media to share tributes to the young star. “Heaven gained another angel. Rest easy Kim Mi-Soo,” one fan wrote on Twitter along with a picture.

Another one of her fan's commented, “Rest in peace Kim Mi-Soo, you will always be missed, loved and remembered.”

“She’s one of my fav characters from Snowdrop...Rest in Peace, actress Kim Mi Soo. You will always have a special place in our hearts,” another fan shared.

On Snowdrop, which also stars BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kim played Yeo Jungmin, a student activist who shares a dormitory with Jisoo’s character, Young-ro.

Snowdrop was Kim’s final on-screen appearance before her death. Her other credits include films Memories and Kyungmi’s World as well as the drama series Human Luwak, Hi Bye, Mama! and Into the Ring.