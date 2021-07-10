Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana Addresses Weight Loss and Hits Back at Eating Disorder Speculation

Kim Zolciak's 19-year-old daughter, Ariana Biermann, is setting the record straight about her weight loss.

After receiving social media comments speculating she that she has an eating disorder, Ariana took to her Instagram Story to hit back at the speculation. Ariana said she achieved her weight loss by working out and eating healthy, and blasted the "ridiculous and awful" comments that she may have an eating disorder.

"I'm so over everyone acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight," she wrote. "I was 167 my sophomore year, 145ish the end of my junior. Started really working out, eating healthy, etc. January of 2020. I am now 118 over a year and a half later. I was 125 last summer."

"Please stop," she continued. "I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my a** off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone. Stop commenting on people's bodies and worry about yourself."

Back in November 2019, Kim talked to ET about all the internet chatter surrounding Ariana's changing looks after she turned 18, particularly after Ariana rocked her mom's Playboy bunny costume for Halloween.

"Well, she's 18 now, so it was like, 'Do it!'" Kim told ET. "I think she's been dying to be 18 so that she could do something like that or do her lips or do whatever – she's been dying to be 18."

Kim said Ariana looked "great" in the outfit and also said she was OK with her getting lip fillers like her and her eldest daughter, 24-year-old Brielle.

"She's blessed in that arena, but, you know, after watching Brielle and I, she's probably a little bit more motivated," Kim acknowledged. "But I'm like, 'You're 18.' Until you're 18 you can't do anything and that's kind of been the rule in my house, so she turned 18 a month ago, so we're doing OK."

ET spoke to Kim and Brielle in October and Kim said the family's glam budget has gone up "a lot" since former tomboy Ariana turned 18 and discovered her own love of makeup.

"It's a couple thousand dollars a day, for sure," Kim said of the family's hair and makeup costs while filming Don't Be Tardy. "That's just the makeup and the styling of the hair. Not the wig itself, or the clothes."