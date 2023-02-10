King Charles III Is Confronted By Heckler Telling Him to 'Bring Back Harry' at Official Event

King Charles III is laughing off comments about his estranged son, Prince Harry. The 74-year-old British monarch was confronted earlier this week at the University of East London while greeting people.

During his visit, a man in the crowd shouted, "Bring back Harry, please. Can you bring him back, sir?"

Charles appeared to not hear the first part of the man's comment asking, "Who?" To which the man replied, "Harry, your son."

Charles laughed and shook his head as he continued to walk down the line of greeters. He seemingly said, "It would be nice."

Charles and the rest of the royal family have refrained from commenting on Harry's controversial memoir, Spare, and his and wife Meghan Markle's six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, both of which addressed the couple's issues and struggles within the royal family.

Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2021 after relocating to California.

As Charles prepares for his upcoming coronation in May, a source recently told ET that he plans to invite Harry to the historic event despite strife within the family over the Duke of Sussex's claims.

"Of course, Charles wants his son at the coronation. It is a pivotal moment in his life. He loves both his sons and wants Prince Harry there," the source told ET. “King Charles wants to mend the relationship within the family. They will be invited. It would look terrible if they were not."