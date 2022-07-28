KJ Apa Is Unrecognizable After Ditching His Red Hair for a Buzz Cut

Archie Andrews, is that you?

On Thursday, KJ Apa revealed on Instagram that he chopped off his red hair and is now sporting a buzz cut. "Reset. One Fast Move," the 25-year-old actor captioned a photo debuting his dark brown locks.

Molly Ringwald, who plays Apa's mom, Mary Andrews, on Riverdale, commented, "OMG. I ❤️❤️❤️"

Apa's new look comes after it was announced in May that Riverdale will be ending after season 7.

"I feel sad," he told ET of the series coming to a close. "It's going to be really hard to say goodbye to Archie, to Riverdale, to the sets, to our crew," he noted. "We've created so many memories on this show, for both ourselves and for the fans, so it's going to be hard."

That being said, Apa added, "I think it's perfect -- all great things have to come to an end. I feel good about it."