KJ Apa Says He's Getting the Hang of Fatherhood in Cute New Pic

KJ Apa is loving life as a dad! The 24-year-old Riverdale star took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic of himself and his partner, Clara Berry, posing with their son's stroller.

The couple, who took their relationship public in Aug. 2020, welcomed a son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, on Sept. 23.

In the sweet snap, Apa and Berry, both dressed casually in sneakers, hats, and coats, smile as they stand next to Sasha's stroller while out for a walk.

"Getting the hang of this 😻," Apa captioned the pic.

Berry reposted the shot on her Instagram Story, writing, "My loves."

The post comes after the couple sparked marriage rumors when Apa referred to Berry as his "wife" in an Instagram post. ET previously reached to Apa's rep for comment on the status of his romance.

In the clip, Apa poured some of Berry's breast milk into his coffee and took a sip. "My wife is a milk machine and I love it," he wrote alongside the video.

