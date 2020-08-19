KJ Apa Shares Nude Pics of Rumored Girlfriend Clara Berry

Has KJ Apa made his romance with Clara Berry Instagram official? The Riverdale star and the French model appear to have taken their love public in new risqué photos. Apa, 23, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a couple of nude photos of his rumored girlfriend that he took. In the pics, Berry is seen lying, as well as standing, on a wall outside with a gorgeous backdrop.

"There’s nowhere else," the New Zealand actor captioned the snaps, also tagging the model.

Berry also shared some of the same photos on her Instagram. "Seul au monde By. @kjapa 🏡," she wrote alongside her post.

Romance rumors between the two first sparked in February, after Apa posted a photo of himself sitting outside while being cuddled and kissed by Berry. At the time, he didn't tag the model, with fans later discovering who it was.

”Coup de foudre ☺️,” he captioned the since-deleted photo. The phrase is French for “love at first sight."

The CW actor was previously linked to his I Still Believe co-star, Britt Robertson. In an interview with ET, Apa opened up about finding love.

“I’m always looking for love,” the actor said. “I’ll take as much love as I can get.”