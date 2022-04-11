KJ Apa Talks Fatherhood and the Moments That Give Him 'Goosebumps' (Exclusive)

KJ Apa is loving his new role as dad to baby boy Sasha. The Riverdale star and Clara Berry welcomed their first child together on Sept. 23, and fatherhood is looking good on the actor.

"When you have a child, it pulls everything closer in your life in terms of the people that you love, your friends," Apa told ET's Melicia Johnson at the 39th annual PaleyFest L.A. "It really reveals the people who really matter in your life, and it all revolves around this one special thing that you’ve created. It’s the most incredible thing that’s ever happened to me."

At just a few months old, Apa is already seeing himself in Sasha. "I find myself looking at him and getting goosebumps 'cause I feel like I’m looking at a version of myself -- which I guess I am," the 24-year-old actor said of his son. "I see a lot of Clara in him too, which is something you can’t really describe. You can’t really describe the feeling, it’s amazing."

While Apa is taking on being a new dad, he'd like his art to imitate his life when it comes to his character, Archie Andrews, on Riverdale. When asked what he'd like for Archie, Apa told ET, "It would be cool for him to settle down and get married -- maybe have a kid."

As for the rumors that the show is coming to an end after season 6, Apa assured fans, "I don’t think so. I think we’ve got another season 7, which I know myself and the cast are very excited about. We're gonna be in Vancouver, [Canada], for another year. ...We definitely got at least one more year in front of us."

Apa added, "I know we have a lot of loyal fans who’ve been there since the very beginning."

The season 6 finale of Riverdale airs April 24 on The CW.