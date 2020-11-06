Kobe Bryant to Posthumously Receive L.A. Area Emmy Governors Award

Kobe Bryant continues to be honored and recognized. The late Los Angeles Laker is the recipient of the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award, the Television Academy announced Wednesday. The basketball legend, who died in January, along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash, was selected by the Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee.

Bryant is being posthumously recognized for "his legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court."

The Emmy Governors Award is presented to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.

The NBA icon was nominated by Spectrum SportsNet for his contributions to the Lakers, bringing five championships to the city, as well as his 18 All-Star appearances and two Olympic games.

Bryant was also known for inspiring others with his words, passion and countless charitable contributions in the greater Los Angeles and Southern California communities. As mentioned by the Television Academy, Bryant "championed a number of worthy causes and critical issues, becoming an ambassador for women’s basketball, a mentor and youth advocate, and raised awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles."

The Los Angeles Area Governors Award will be presented during the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards streaming Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m. PT on Emmys.com.

Additionally, Bryant is being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. While the ceremony was scheduled to take place in August, it was announced last month that it would be postponed until spring 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on Bryant's life and legacy, see below.