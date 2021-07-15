Kobe Bryant's Daughter Capri Wears Her Late Sister Gianna's Jersey to a Basketball Game

Capri Bryant is honoring her late sister, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, in the most adorable way.

The 2-year-daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant attended the WNBA All-Star game on Wednesday, showing up to the event in Gigi's basketball jersey. Prior to Kobe and Gigi's tragic deaths from a helicopter crash in January 2020, Gigi was on her way to becoming a basketball superstar in her own right, following in the footsteps of her legendary Los Angeles Lakers star dad. She sported the #2 jersey on her middle school basketball team, and was nicknamed "Mambacita."

"Capri repping our Gigi #MAMBACITA at the @wnba All Star Game," Vanessa captioned the sweet Instagram pic of Capri in Gigi's jersey. "❤️#2 ❤️."

Kobe and Vanessa's 4-year-old daughter, Bianka, was also in attendance, sporting a mini version of her dad's #24 Lakers jersey. "B.B. repping Daddy," Vanessa captioned it. "❤️#8 #24 ❤️ @wnba All Star Game."

See more pics from their fun girls' night out below:

When ET spoke with Kobe in December 2018, he shared what it was like coaching Gianna's middle school basketball team after retiring from professional basketball in 2016.

"It's been fun!" he said at the time. "We've been working together for a year and a half and they've improved tremendously in that time. I've got a group of great parents, a group of really, really intelligent, hardworking girls, and -- they're all seventh graders, they're all 12 years old -- but they've been playing so well!"

"I play 'em up now," he added. "They've been playing eighth and ninth grade, they've been winning tournaments. But the most important thing is they keep improving, keep getting better and they love doing it. They love being around each other."

Kobe also told ET at the time that he was loving all the extra daddy-daughter time with Gigi. "Gianna's pretty easy to coach," he said. "We haven't had any issues of dad-daughter sort of thing. She's very competitive and she's a hard worker, so there haven't been any issues with that."

As for Capri, Vanessa has sweetly referred to the toddler as "Daddy and Gigi's twin."

"It's the KOBE stare for me," Vanessa wrote in a post shared to Instagram back in April. "~Capri Kobe. Daddy and Gigi's twin."

Hear more on the Bryant family in the video below.