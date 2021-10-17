Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken the next step in their relationship. ET has learned that the couple is officially engaged!

“Travis proposed to Kourtney and she said yes," a source tells ET. "The proposal happened at sunset on the beach in Montecito. Travis walked Kourtney to an area on the beach that had candles and red roses in the shape of a heart. It was very romantic and the couple is over the moon."

The source added that some of the couple's family were also there to see it all go down.

Kardashian confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing photos of the romantic proposal, which she simply captioned, "Forever @travisbarker." Barker also commented "Forever" on the post, along with an infinity symbol emoji.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, have been longtime friends and neighbors, and started dating in January. A source told ET at the time, "They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another. Her kids and his kids get along so well too, which is a major plus for both of them."

The two quickly got serious, taking family trips with their respective kids. Kourtney shares three children -- 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign -- with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis is dad to two children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler -- 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama.

A source told ET in May that the couple had discussed a possible engagement and marriage, and that the Kardashian family approves of Travis.

"Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now," the source said at the time. "She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married."

In June, a source told ET that reality star and musician could see themselves together permanently.

"They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it's really whatever makes Kourtney happy," the source said. "Building a future together in a more permanent respect could likely happen."