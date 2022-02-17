Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are 'Open to the Idea' of Having Children Together, Source Says

The Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker brood currently equals a magnificent seven, but wouldn't eight be so great?!

A source tells ET that Kourtney and Travis "are so in love" that they're "open to the idea of having children together and growing their family." It seems the idea has at least been broached, because the source tells us "their families are both supportive of it too and just want them to be happy."

The 42-year-old reality TV star shares three kids with her ex, Scott Disick -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, shares two teens with his ex, Shanna Moakler -- Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Moakler recently told ET that the Kardashians are part of her kids' lives, and being a part of that famous family means her kids might show up on their upcoming Hulu reality series, Kardashians.

"I wont be tuning in," Shanna said with a chuckle. "But I think it's fine if this is an opportunity that they want to be a part of."

"My children are my first priority and, that's one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on," she stressed. "That's probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that's all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they're happy, and that's the key."

In the interim, the source tells us Kourtney and Travis have been busy wedding planning together.

"Kourtney has been including her family in the plans, but definitely wants to be in control at the same time," the source says. "She has a very specific vision and wants to share that with Travis first before leaning on the rest of her family for advice."

The couple got engaged in October, and the plan is to get married "sooner than later," a source recently told ET.

"Kourtney and Travis want to get married sooner than later. Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive," the source told ET last month. "They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates."