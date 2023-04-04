Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Private Wedding Footage in New Special: See the Trailer

You are cordially invited... to relive Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's trio of lavish weddings.

The couple is sharing private, never-before-seen footage from their personal collection in a new special, titled 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis. It is set to debut on Hulu on April 13.

"This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world," Kourtney says in a trailer for the project, unveiled on Tuesday.

"Can you believe we got married three times?" she asks Travis in the trailer, to which he responds: "It's like choosing a child. I can't pick the best one."

He continues, "Vegas was like our wild, rock-star wedding. Santa Barbara was as traditional as anyone else's wedding could have been..."

"And then Italy was just really romantic and classic," Kourtney chimes in.

Viewers are then transported to Portofino, Italy, where Kourtney is seen shaking off some pre-wedding jitters before mom Kris Jenner eventually walks her down the aisle. More highlights from the trailer include a wedding toast from sister Kim Kardashian, declaring: "There's really no love story like you guys."

Kris later manages, through tears: "Love you so much. It's not even the martini talking!"

The couple exchanged vows in May of 2022 on a red-carpeted altar at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. "The designers were happy to host this very special occasion," their rep told ET. Kourtney's children -- Mason, Penelope, and Reign -- and Travis' kids -- Landon, Alabama, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, -- were all by their side as the pair said "I do."

The Italian ceremony was Kourtney and Travis' third wedding. They first stood at an altar in April, when they had a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Vegas nuptials weren't legally binding, and a source told ET that it "was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring."

The pair made things legal the next month by officially tying the knot at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.

At the time, a source told ET that the couple "couldn't be happier" following their wedding weekend in Italy.

"Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be happier. The whole weekend has been amazing and their Italy wedding is everything they ever wanted," the source shared. "Their friends and family are all so thrilled for them and can see how in love they are. Kourtney feels incredible and believes that Travis is the love of her life. She has never felt like this before. She feels like she found her soulmate and best friend."