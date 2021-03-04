Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take Family Trip to Utah

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker embarked on a family vacation. The couple took a trip to Deer Valley, Utah, together, and brought their children along for the ride. On Saturday, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer took to their Instagrams to share videos and photos from their snowy excursion.

Kourtney, 41, posted a slideshow of photos with her 6-year-old son, Reign Disick, posing in their warm attire.

"chilling," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photos. She also posted snaps of their lodge and the same photo Travis posted in which a RV is seen. Kourtney is also mom to 8-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and 11-year-old son Mason Disick. They are not seen in her posts.

Travis, on his end, posted a photo of himself with his 17-year-old son, Landon, on his Instagram Story. He also uploaded video of them, as well as 15-year-old daughter Alabama, riding snowmobiles.

The Poosh founder and the musician have been dating for a few months, after turning their longtime friendship into something more.

"Kourtney and Travis are in total lust over each other and she doesn’t regret going public with their relationship at all," a source told ET in March.

Travis also told Drew Barrymore on her show last month that his and Kourtney's relationship "comes natural" because they are both parents.

"I would date girls that didn't have kids and I find it kind of hard, because I think they have trouble understanding, well, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'" he explained. "And now, I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend, and you don't have to worry about any of those things, it just comes natural."

Meanwhile this week, the new couple participated in the TikTok "Pass the Phone" challenge on Alabama's page. Landon and Penelope and Reign also appear in the clip.

