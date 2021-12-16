Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates ‘Birthday Twins’ Mason and Reign With Sweet Post

Kourtney Kardashian is honoring her sons on their special day! The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark her sons' shared birthday, which fell on Tuesday.

The boys were born on the same day but are five years apart, with Mason turning 12, and Reign turning 7. Kourtney is also mom to Penelope, 9, and she shares all of her kids with ex Scott Disick.

In her celebratory post, Kourtney posted pics of her boys over the years, including solo shots and photos of them together.

"Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart," she gushed. "I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life."

Kourtney's fiancé, Travis Barker, took to the comment section to celebrate his step-sons-to-be, writing, "Happy Birthday Reign and Mason 🥳🎂"

Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, also got in on the birthday love, sharing a touching tribute to her grandsons on Instagram.

"Happy birthday Mason and Reign!!!" she began. "Can you believe these two were born on the exact same day?! I mean what are the chances???!"

Kris went on to praise the older boy, writing, "I will never forget the day that my first grandson Mason was born… It will always be such a very special moment in my life because it was really the beginning of my journey as a grandmother. Mason thank you for being the most amazing grandson in the universe!"

She next moved on to Reign, calling him "such a joy," and noting that he's "so funny, so loving… with such an amazing sense of humor and someone who looks at life with such enthusiasm and joie de vivre!"

"You guys will never know how much I love you because words just can’t describe the amount of love I have for you in my heart!" Kris wrote. "Thank you both for being the best grandsons, the best brothers, the best cousins and the best sons to your beautiful mommy."

"My joy in life is watching you grow up and I can’t wait to see what you do next," she added. "I’m so proud of you each and every day and I thank God every day for making me your Lovey."

Watch the video below for more on Kourtney and her family, including how Mason recently impressed his aunt, Kim Kardashian.