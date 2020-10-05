Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About 'Things I'm Not OK With' After Scott Disick Rehab Drama

Kourtney Kardashian is expressing her frustrations on social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story on Saturday about things she's "not OK with." Though Kardashian didn't elaborate on what might have her a little peeved, her post comes about a week after news broke that her ex, Scott Disick, had checked himself in and out of rehab.

ET learned on May 4 that Disick had entered a facility in Colorado. Soon after, Disick's lawyer released a statement to TMZ claiming he has since checked himself out of the facility, following an apparent leaked photo of him there. Disick's attorney said the father of three had been working on "his past traumas," including the deaths of his parents in 2013 and 2014.

"Kinda tired of being okay with things im not okay with," read Kardashian's post on Saturday.

A source told ET last week that both Kardashian and Disick's current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, influenced his decision to seek help.

"Scott Disick has entered rehab for substance abuse issues," the source said. "Scott has struggled with these issues for a while and although he was previously doing well, it was time for him to get help again."

"Kourtney and Sophia were a big proponent in having Scott enter rehab in Colorado," the source continued. "At the end of the day, Scott needs to be clean to be around his children and family and that's everyone’s main focus right now ... is Scott's sobriety and the kids having a healthy father."

