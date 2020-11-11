Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Scott Disick's Decision to Enter a Treatment Facility on 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian is seeing a new side to her ex, Scott Disick, in the new sneak peek clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 41-year-old reality star admits she's "caught off guard" when the father of her three children calls her to talk through his decision to enter a treatment facility amid the pandemic. Scott has struggled in the past with substance abuse and addiction.

"This whole COVID, staying in, no structure, it doesn't work for me. It's making me feel like I can't handle staying home, not working," he explains. "I started feeling more and more anxious, more and more depressed. I was gonna do something bad if I didn't figure something out or take myself out of this position. I think now is the time to work on it."

One of the ongoing issues Scott struggles with is the back-to-back loss of his parents less than a year apart in 2013 and 2014.

"I just didn't grieve my parents correctly or give it enough time. I just want to be the best person I can be for my family," he tells Kourtney. "A couple people told me about this place that specifically deals with past traumas."

After Scott asks if she can handle the kids while he's away for "at least a month," Kourtney agrees.

"For the first time, Scott isn't being asked to go away. He isn't having an issue with alcohol or drugs," Kourtney shares in her aside interview. "It's his idea, so I think it feels really different. I want him to be the best that he can for my kids and for himself and for me. I'm more than happy to support him in any way that I can. This time, I think it's really bringing up important work that we all have to do."

Scott entered and abruptly checked out of the rehab facility back in May due to privacy concerns. Preview clips for the remainder of the season have shown that the drama will play out on KUWTK.

As for Kourtney and Scott, their relationship is stronger than ever, though it's not currently romantic.

A source recently told ET that while Scott has "gone on a couple dates," with other women, the woman he's spending the most time with is Kourtney.

“Scott and Kourtney are together all the time, for the sake of the kids but also because they’re such good friends and get along so well,” the source told ET. “Don’t expect them to get back together though. They have a good thing going and it works perfectly for their family.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!