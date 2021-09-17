Kourtney Kardashian Shows Instagram vs. Reality With Her Boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping it real when it comes to her steamy romance with boyfriend Travis Barker. Though the couple are known for packing on the PDA amid their glamorous outings, the 42-year-old mother of three decided to share a glimpse of one of their casual nights in on Thursday.

The reality star shared two photos, captioning the post, "Instagram vs. Reality."

The first pic featured a glammed-up Kourtney in a black corset top, lace-up cutout pants, and sheer fingerless gloves. The second image featured Kourtney and Travis lying in bed together rocking hydrating face masks.

Kourtney and Travis have been spending lots of time together since first getting together earlier this year. In addition to flying all over the world after Kourtney helped the 45-year-old drummer overcome his fear of flying that stemmed from a 2008 plane crash, they walked their first red carpet together at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

"Kourtney and Travis have grown even closer since traveling together. They have gotten so much more serious, to the point that they could very well spend the rest of their lives together," a source recently told ET of the couple. "They are both very committed and very happy. Their kids are also excited about a bigger, closer future together."