Kourtney Kardashian Turns 43: Kim, Khloe, Travis and Family Pay Tribute

Kourtney Kardashian got some birthday love from her famous family! On Monday, The Kardashians star’s 43rd birthday was marked with wishes from her siblings and her mom and fiancé, Travis Barker.

“Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you,” Kim Kardashian wrote next to a series of photos of her and Kourtney rocking sexy blue swimsuits. “Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!”

The birthday girl expressed her appreciation for her sister in the comments, writing, “I love you so much! We keep growing and evolving and learning together! 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️💙💙.”

The SKIMS founder also took to her Stories to share throwback pictures of her and Kourtney including pics from when they were kids, traveling in Japan and rocking their matching latex outfits during Paris Fashion Week 2020.

Khloe Kardashian's message to her big sister included a series of fun photos of her and Kourtney from a 2005 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Happy birthday Kourt! 🤸🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️ Happy birthday to one of the loves of my life! I’ve never seen you so happy. Your happiness is to the point that other people start foolishly smiling simply because they feel this incredible energy radiating off of you. It looks great on you boo. Bottle it up and never stop drinking your love potion,” she wrote. “Every single year I love to profess my love to you. Every single year I make sure to remind you just how special you are to me. You are my best friend, my soulmate, my everything. Words don’t do our bond justice. If you know us than you know our relationship. You know how much I love and adore you. How much I look up to you. You know how happy I am to see you as you are today.”



The Good American founder added, “Kourt, I pray this birthday is one of your best ones yet. You have taught me that Life only gets better if you allow it to. You have taught me to live life to the fullest and to act as if no one is watching. In the wise words of the birthday girl 'my vibe right now is just living life'. Never stop baby girl! Found these epic pics from 2005 in Cabo. @kourtneykardash you’re welcome.”

Kourtney wrote on her sister’s post, “The tequila shots poured down the throat followed by the head shake…. Ahhh I am so blessed to have lived 38 of my years with you by my side!”

The family matriarch and momager, Kris Jenner, shared a throwback photo of Kourtney as a child to kick off her birthday dedication.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!! You are my first born little angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born,” Kris wrote. “You are such an amazing daughter, mommy, sister, cousin, auntie and fiancé!!!!!! I am so very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy…. I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you and I love you more than I can ever explain… you are my heart ❤️ Happy Birthday sweet girl 🙏❤️🎂🎈🥳”

Kris’ post also included photos of Kourtney with her late father, Robert Kardashian, and her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Travis Barker penned a special message dedicated to his fiancée on her special day. "My best friend, my lover, my everything," the Blink-182 drummer wrote next to a photo of Kourtney wrapped in his arms. "Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ♾."

The Poosh founder took to the comments to send the love right back. "All I could ever dream of and more ♾," she wrote.