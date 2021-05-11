Kourtney Kardashian's Family Is in Shock Over How Different She Is With Travis Barker, Source Says

Kourtney Kardashian's family has "never seen her like this before," a source tells ET. The mother of three has been dating Travis Barker for a few months now and according to our source, the two "are obsessed with each other."

"They're so in love and constantly fawning over one another," the source says of the rocker and reality star. "They have such a strong connection and can't get enough of each other."

The source notes that 42-year-old Kourtney and 45-year-old Travis have figured out how to be there for each other. "Travis makes Kourtney feel so special and he is always showing her how much he loves her and how important she is to him," the source says. "Kourtney has been extremely loving towards him as well and has also been making a big effort to show how much she cares."

As for how the Kardashians are reacting to Kourtney's new love interest, the source shares, "Kourtney's family is happy for her, but they're also in a little bit of shock because they've never seen her like this before."

Kourtney and Travis started dating in January and in just a few short months, they have vacationed together, lavished one another with gifts and packed on the PDA. The Blink-182 drummer even got Kourtney's name inked on his chest.

A source previously told ET that the future is looking bright for these two, noting, "Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married."