Kris Jenner Credits Kim Kardashian for Keeping 'The Kardashians' Relevant (Exclusive)

Kris Jenner is praising Kim Kardashian! ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the famed momager on the set of her upcoming Shutterfly commercial, and she credited her 41-year-old daughter with knowing what to keep in and what to cut from their family's reality shows.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan famously appeared on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians for more than a decade, before moving over to Hulu for The Kardashians, which premiered earlier this year.

With the faster turnaround that streaming allows, it makes it easier to know what's still relevant in the eyes of viewers, something Kim excels at, according to her mom.

"They've just done such a good job of editing the shows and getting them out there. We really haven't, in this go round, have to really even think about [what to cut], to be honest," Kris told ET. "I think Kim is really good at zeroing in on things like that, those kind of issues that might seem stale or not relevant anymore... but so far it's been a breeze."

Looking back on the 15 years since KUWTK premiered, Kris said that it's "really amazing" how much success her family has had, especially given the fact that they were initially unsure if their show would get a second season.

"When we first started I thought, 'Oh gosh, will they pick us up for season 2?'" she recalled. "They did in the middle of season 1. They said, 'Good news, bad news. Good news is you've been picked up for season 2, bad news is you don't get a break'... It was a lot of hard work."

"You could be handed every opportunity in the world and [it won't work] unless you have the exact perfect dream team in place to execute what it is that has been handed to you as a gift in front of you, and to be able to have control over your own destiny, and try to make things happen," Kris said. "I have never met five girls and my son, these people, these beautiful little souls, who have the best work ethic of anybody I've ever met in my life. I've never seen anything like it."

"It's almost like the perfect storm," she added. "... It's really all about the best that you make out of your opportunities that are given to you and that you're blessed with. That's what I think makes the difference."

The Kardashian-Jenners are continuing their hard on work on The Kardashians, which Kris acknowledged is "different" than KUWTK.

"It's another chapter. I loved, obviously, Keeping Up With the Kardashians so much. That was our baby and it's where we started... but Hulu has been a dream," she said. "It feels like we've evolved. It's a little more in an elevated space where we are now in our lives... In a way, it's just evolved and followed us into even another new chapter. That's really been so much fun."

When they're not hard at work, the family loves to spend time together, particularly around the holidays. "We count the days down, like, '364 days to go!' the day after Christmas," Kris joked.

The preparations for the festivities start "months and months ahead of the holiday," when the family begins picking out a theme for their Christmas card, something they plan to put out this year with the help of Shutterfly. Once the theme is decided and it's time to pose for the picture, wrangling all the kids of the family takes some work.

"Toddlers are the hardest," Kris, a grandma of 12, said. "The older ones, they'll hem and haw, but they'll eventually give you a little patience... You've got six people behind the camera going, 'Look over here! Look over here!' It's hysterical."

Shutterfly's help doesn't end at designing the perfect Christmas card. Kris also uses the site to nab personalized gifts for her loved ones.

"Shutterfly is great for me because I love the gifts that they have on the website," she said. "... You can take a picture of your child and they make a puzzle. My grandkids love puzzles, so they had me at puzzle... They'll put your picture on anything and it just makes it really fun. Everyone loves to get something that's personalized."

"I'm a big gift giver. I love to have everybody included in whatever I'm excited about, whatever I'm happy about," Kris added. "I'm really excited about this company Shutterfly and this brand. It goes hand in hand with what I'm all about."