Kris Jenner Says She's 'Always in the Mood' When Talking About Her Sex Life With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner is getting candid about her sex life with Corey Gamble.

In a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch reveals that she is always up for some fun with her beau. Meeting up with her best friend, Faye Resnick, Jenner says that she's "always in the mood" and doesn't know if that's normal.

"I don't know what's happening, but I think there's really something wrong with me because I'm always in the mood," Jenner, 65, admits, with Resnick adding, "Corey is the luckiest man in the world!"

"My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I'm a woman with hormones," Jenner says in the confessional. "So, the one person that I can always talk to about anything is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know she will not be the one to judge me and she'll be the one to understand."

"Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy, always, and all I want to do is like, cue the music," Jenner tells her gal pal. "Corey is with someone a lot older and I think as you get older, you're supposed to not be 'in the mood.'"

The momager's friend, however, shuts down her comment, telling Jenner that "this is the time of our lives that everything happens for us. These older people are having a ball, literally!"

Jenner then agrees with Resnick, saying in the confessional that "sex at my age is a beautiful thing, and my girls don’t understand that I’m actually so lucky to have these feelings."

Jenner and Gamble have been dating since 2014, a year after the mom of six split from Caitlyn Jenner.

Last month in a KUWTK episode, Jenner got tipsy on Gamble's birthday, and her three eldest daughters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, were loving it.

