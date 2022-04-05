Kris Jenner Teases 'The Kardashians': 'Wait Until You See the First Part of the First Episode'

Kris Jenner is teasing something big! The star of the upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, appears on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and hints at what’s to come from her family’s latest reality series.

“Wait til you see the first part of the first episode,” the 66-year-old momager tells Ellen.

Ellen replies that she did watch it prior to her guest coming out, but her reaction isn’t what Kris is looking for. “Did you like it? You didn’t call me,” Kris says.

From the host’s reaction, Kris is convinced that Ellen is unaware of what she’s talking about. “There’s a lot,” Kris exclaims. “Maybe it’s a secret. Maybe you didn’t get the whole thing.”

Adding, “If you did. You wouldn’t forget.”

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14. Kris, who is mother to the series' stars, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, talks about the family’s return to reality TV, after a two-year break.

“Every time we start to shoot a new season, or in this case on a new network with Disney and this kind of thing, you kinda worry about, 'Are people still going to want to see what we have going on?' Because we have been doing this for 15 years now, which is a blessing. But also, a little scary," she says.

“And then of course, the minute we start filming, a million things happen. Kylie’s having a baby. Kourtney’s dating Travis Barker and then gets engaged. Kim gets SNL. Every single day there was just this drama or something crazy going on or somebody having a baby or somebody getting divorced. It was nutty as usual.”

Ellen teases the “very exiting” thing that came from Kim’s Saturday Night Live debut.

Kris adds, “starts with a P,” hinting at her daughter’s relationship with Pete Davidson.

As for doing the new show, Kris shares, “It's just so exciting and fun and I missed it. I just realized how much I missed it and being with the kids every day. I mean, we’re together but it’s just different.”

The official trailer for The Kardashians dropped on March 1. Last month, Kris opened up about her idea to put her family on TV and the history that came from that one decision.

"It really wasn’t this master plan,” she told Variety. “When I started Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we were so excited to have our own show and so appreciative of the opportunity.”