Kristen Bell Celebrates Her and Dax Shepard's Wedding Anniversary With Cute Selfie Following His Relapse

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's marriage is going strong, even if they don't always remember their wedding anniversary.

On Monday, the 40-year-old Good Place star took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie taken with her husband.

"Well, it's that time of year again. The anniversary of the day each year when we say to each other 'wasn't our anniversary last week at some point?'" Bell quipped. "I love you, @daxshepard, and I always will."

The couple, who officially tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony on Oct. 17, 2013, share daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

Just last month, Shepard, 45, opened up about relapsing on prescription medicine after 16 years of sobriety. Following several injuries from extreme sports, the actor and Armchair Expert podcast host found himself slipping back into bad habits and taking pain pills throughout the day. He finally came clean to Bell and his podcast co-host, Monica Padman.

"The thing I love most about Dax is A) that he was able to tell me and tell us and say we need a different plan. Right?" Bell said earlier this month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Like we have a plan. If he has to take medication, for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, 'So, we need a stronger plan. I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.'"

